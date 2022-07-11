North Carolina's drought and its impact

Dry conditions have struck North Carolina this summer. According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, it is the driest start to the summer since 1999.

This time last month, less than half of the state was designated “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System. That was mostly in the eastern part of the state. Now, more than 95% is covered and moderate drought conditions have moved west. It includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.

The dry conditions have impacted agricultural production. Some farmers are at risk of losing their entire crop.

On Charlotte Talks, we discuss what is causing these dry conditions, how it has impacted farmers and what can be done to limit the impact.

GUESTS:

Steve Troxler, North Carolina agriculture commissioner

Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at North Carolina State Climate Office

Jackie Thompson, Wake County farmer