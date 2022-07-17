© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

U.S. mental health crisis for kids is a 'national emergency'

Published July 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Sarah Delia
/
WFAE

The coronavirus pandemic and all its related stresses have put a serious strain on the mental health of many people all over the world.

One of the groups suffering the most is kids. Children and teens have felt the strain of the last couple of years even more acutely than adults, facing the stresses of coming of age and normal adolescence added with the last couple of years of isolation, online school, anxiety about illness, guns in schools and more.

We’ll discuss the problem, which the American Academy of Pediatrics has called a national emergency, and what parents and loved ones can do.

GUESTS:

Briana Richmond, youth engagement specialist at Mental Health America Central Carolinas

Dr. Gary Maslow, child and adolescent psychiatrist, Duke University Hospital

Dr. Van Catterall, chief clinical officer at Alexander Youth Network in Charlotte

