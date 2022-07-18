The spotted lanternfly is in North Carolina. Now what?

The spotted lanternfly was officially confirmed in North Carolina in recent weeks. The invasive pest was found in a five-mile radius around Kernersville near Winston-Salem. According to researchers at NC State University, it has likely been here for a few years.

The insect is native to Asia and was first discovered in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, it has spread across several states. It threatens local ecology, like grapevines and certain trees.

The spotted lanternfly has large and colorful wings. In the front, they're light brown with black spots. The hind wings have patches of red and black with a white band in between. They're only about an inch long and one-half-inch wide.

On Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss what is being done to mitigate the impact of the spotted lanternfly in North Carolina and across the country, including what role dogs can play. We also look at what residents can do to protect the environment.

GUESTS:

Dr. Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology at Penn State University

Dr. Kelly Oten, assistant professor and extension specialist, Forest Health at NC State Extension

Joy Goforth, plant pest administrator at the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services