Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The State of Negative Partisanship

Published July 21, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT
After the Dobbs decision became official and the federal right to an abortion was overturned, many Democratic voters lamented at the politicians they elected in 2020.

They were told to vote. They think they did their part. Now, a recent poll from New York Times/Siena College showed around two-thirds of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to be the party’s nominee in 2024.

On the other side, as many Republican state legislatures are preparing to severely limit or completely ban abortion, data from the Pew Research Center in May show about 40% of voters who are Republican or who lean Republican believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine how party platforms align with values, to what level people are voting against one party rather than for another, and how the art of compromise fits in.

GUESTS:

Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute

Jason Husser, associate professor of political science at Elon University and policy studies and director of the Elon Poll

Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
