Law enforcement agencies targeting illegal guns in Charlotte region

America has a gun problem. It’s certainly no secret, and the result is a rising number of senseless killings and of crimes being committed by people with guns.

In Charlotte, CMPD reports violent crime and homicides are both up in the first half of the year.

Now, law enforcement agencies are asking for our help. In addition to rising gun crime, there is also a rising tide of illegal guns and ghost guns — which are privately made, have no serial numbers and are untraceable.

Solving this won’t be easy but we’ll talk with both local and federal law enforcement about the severity of the problem and what they’re doing to tackle gun violence.

Guests

Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina

Bennie Mims, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive’s (ATF) Charlotte field division

Coerte Voorhees, deputy chief at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

