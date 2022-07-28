© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Election recap; Epicentre auction postponed again; Panthers training camp begins; People leaving Mecklenburg

Published July 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
New data shows that more people are actually leaving Mecklenburg County than moving in.

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Charlotte held its election for mayor and city council this week, a delayed election stemming from the 2020 Census delay. We’ll talk about the results, including another win for Mayor Vi Lyles and a tight win by council member Tariq Bokhari. We also discuss what’s ahead for our local leaders.

Interim CMS Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says he’ll meet with the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement, but only if no elected officials are at the meeting. We’ll hear reactions.

The auction for Charlotte’s EpiCentre has been pushed back again. It was supposed to take place Tuesday but has been pushed to Aug. 9. Why the delays? We take a look.

New data shows that more people are leaving Mecklenburg County than are moving in, despite the explosion of thousands of apartment complexes.

Panthers' training camp began this week. We’ll take a look at some of the highlights, from Baker Mayfield, to what you can expect from the fan experience.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter

