Local News Roundup: Eastland Yards development begins; bonuses to attract, retain teachers; Mecklenburg County reports community spread of monkeypox

The former Eastland Mall site is finally under construction, despite David Tepper’s absence as part of the current redevelopment project at the site. Local officials broke ground this weekend.

A recruitment bonus battle at Charlotte-area school districts is happening in the race to hire school employees before the school year starts. We’ll have details on that and other education news.

The North Carolina Board of Elections votes to certify the Green Party as an official political party in the state. What does that mean for upcoming elections and how it will impact other parties?

And Mecklenburg county officials say there’s now evidence of community spread with Monkeypox. We’ll talk about the case count in our area.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news

GUESTS: