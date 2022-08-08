A dive into Tepper Sports Entertainment as football season returns

Billionaire David Tepper owns the Carolina Panthers of the NFL and Charlotte FC of the MLS. On the field, the Panthers play their first preseason game this weekend while Charlotte FC is in the thrust of a playoff push.

But off the field, some of Tepper's business dealings have garnered criticism. A deal in Rock Hill for a new Panthers training facility was abandoned after a rift between the city and Tepper. The real estate holding company established for the project has declared bankruptcy.

More recently, Tepper pulled out of a plan to put the team headquarters at the site of the old Eastland Mall — a move that disappointed some city officials.

All the while, front office changes have raised questions about what is going on within Tepper Sports Entertainment.

As we head into a new football season, we look back at the business of the Panthers. What’s happened, Tepper’s relationship with local government officials, and what all this means for potential upgrades to Bank of America Stadium.

GUESTS

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Will Wright, reporter at the Charlotte Observer