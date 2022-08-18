Local News Roundup: Abortion access; Charlotte F.C. headquarters; Mecklenburg Sheriff patrols; Charlotte social districts

Legal decisions in North and South Carolina impact abortion access in both states. Where do reproductive rights stand and what comes next?

Charlotte City Council is moving closer to adding a social district after hearing public comment this week. Plus, what else is on the group's plate before a new council begins next month.

After pulling out of a deal at Eastland Mall, Charlotte F.C. has announced plans for its new headquarters.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden used troopers to monitor his own home nearly all day, every day. Was it necessary?

And Charlotte has lost a rodent icon. Queen Charlotte, predictor of forecasts, has died at the age of 9. She had retired from public life earlier this year.

Those stories and more on this week's local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Shamarria Morrison, reporter for WCNC

Katie Peralta Soloff, editor at Axios Charlotte

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter