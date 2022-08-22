© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local business and development reporters discuss economy, inflation, local business and other topics

Published August 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
charlotte.jpg

We’ve all lived through some unusual times from the Great Recession to the Pandemic, to the Great Resignation. Charlotte’s economy, like the economy of cities around the country, is in an unusual position.

Now, we’re being hit with high inflation, a cooling housing market and slower-than-normal growth, making things more difficult for business owners and consumers alike.

True, unemployment is low, but staff shortages remain and some of those on the job are taking a different, less-dedicated approach to work.

We look at the impact of these forces on local businesses and examine other business stories in our area.

Guests:

  • Tony Mecia, founder of the Charlotte Ledger
  • Hannah Lang, reporter for the Charlotte Observer
  • Steve Harrison, reporter for WFAE
  • Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter for Axios Charlotte
