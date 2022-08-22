Local business and development reporters discuss economy, inflation, local business and other topics

We’ve all lived through some unusual times from the Great Recession to the Pandemic, to the Great Resignation. Charlotte’s economy, like the economy of cities around the country, is in an unusual position.

Now, we’re being hit with high inflation, a cooling housing market and slower-than-normal growth, making things more difficult for business owners and consumers alike.

True, unemployment is low, but staff shortages remain and some of those on the job are taking a different, less-dedicated approach to work.

We look at the impact of these forces on local businesses and examine other business stories in our area.

Guests:

