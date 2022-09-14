How North Carolina politics reflect the national stage

North Carolina is often considered a bellwether, usually regarding presidential elections. But one journalist believes the state can also be a portent for things like state judicial laws — and that’s not a good thing.

Writer and policy advisor James Piltch argues: "With its even partisan split, its history of racist policies, and its stark urban-rural divide, North Carolina has proved to be a microcosm of national conflicts...”

We sit down with Piltch to discuss the outsized influence of Tar Heel politics and how a major court case may soon impact gerrymandering and elections far beyond North Carolina's state lines.

GUEST

James Piltch, writer, policy adviser and former policy director and speechwriter for Amy McGrath