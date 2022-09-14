© 2022 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How North Carolina politics reflect the national stage

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
princeton map score.jpg
Princeton Gerrymandering Project
/
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project graded this congressional districts map with an "F."

North Carolina is often considered a bellwether, usually regarding presidential elections. But one journalist believes the state can also be a portent for things like state judicial laws — and that’s not a good thing.

Writer and policy advisor James Piltch argues: "With its even partisan split, its history of racist policies, and its stark urban-rural divide, North Carolina has proved to be a microcosm of national conflicts...”

We sit down with Piltch to discuss the outsized influence of Tar Heel politics and how a major court case may soon impact gerrymandering and elections far beyond North Carolina's state lines.

GUEST

James Piltch, writer, policy adviser and former policy director and speechwriter for Amy McGrath

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Politics
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
