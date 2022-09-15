© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: City Council Committees; James Mitchell SBI probe; Lindsey Graham proposes federal abortion ban

Published September 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
government_center.jpeg
Diedra Laird / The Charlotte Observer
/

This week, the mayor announced the new committees for Charlotte City Council. We’ll talk about some changes in committee names and focus and who’s on — and who is not on each committee.

Charlotte’s Alternatives to Violence program gets a $1 million infusion from the Department of Justice to expand its work.

Mecklenburg County DA Spencer Merriweather asks the NCSB to launch an inquiry into Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell regarding his ownership stake in a Charlotte construction company.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham grabs headlines for his federal abortion proposal.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter

