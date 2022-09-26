Mayor Vi Lyles on new City Council goals, committees and priorities in shortened term

On the next Charlotte Talks...

It’s "Mike and the Mayor," our monthly chance to converse with Mayor Vi Lyles about the most important issues in the Queen City.

Since the last time the mayor joined us, a new City Council was sworn in with a new mayor pro tem, and new committees and committee chairs have been chosen.

Goals for the city for this term have been reaffirmed. The mayor hobnobbed with former presidents at the Presidents Cup, and Charlotte secured the relocation of the ACC.

We’ll talk about all of that and more with Mayor Vi Lyles, when Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

