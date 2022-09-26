© 2022 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Vi Lyles on new City Council goals, committees and priorities in shortened term

Published September 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
vi_lyles.jpg
Jennifer Worsham
/
WFAE

On the next Charlotte Talks...

It’s "Mike and the Mayor," our monthly chance to converse with Mayor Vi Lyles about the most important issues in the Queen City.

Since the last time the mayor joined us, a new City Council was sworn in with a new mayor pro tem, and new committees and committee chairs have been chosen.

Goals for the city for this term have been reaffirmed. The mayor hobnobbed with former presidents at the Presidents Cup, and Charlotte secured the relocation of the ACC.

We’ll talk about all of that and more with Mayor Vi Lyles, when Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey