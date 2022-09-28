On this special edition of Charlotte Talks....

Today, we’re doing something a little different on Charlotte Talks. We’re presenting a special report from WFAE's Climate Reporter David Boraks. It’s called “ADAPT: Changing Climate in the Carolinas.” This hour, David will take a look at how climate change is affecting us and how we're responding.

More intense hurricanes. Floods. Rising sea levels. Extreme heat. All symptoms of climate change in the Carolinas and around the globe. It's not a question of when they might affect us, but how much, says Asheville climate expert Susan Joy Hassol.

"People are more convinced than ever that this is a crisis that we need to deal with. And people are willing to deal with it. They want to deal with it. It's going to require system change," she says.

This hour, we'll learn about the connection between melting glaciers in Greenland and sea level rise on the East Coast. You'll hear from scientists, policymakers and other experts as well as from activists concerned with the inequities of climate change.

