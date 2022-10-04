How is inflation impacting the final weeks of campaign season?

The impact of inflation has been everywhere this year, from the gas station to the grocery store. It’s been one of the main issues — if not the main issue — for voters heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans have been using inflation to try to take back control of Congress. That includes North Carolina’s race for U.S. Senate, where ads against Democrat Cheri Beasley have fixated on the topic.

In these ads, the blame is placed on Democrats and President Biden. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has pointed to other factors such as the war in Ukraine and COVID-19.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine how much of a role inflation is playing with voters in North Carolina and across the country. We also look at global trends, U.S. policy, and where the economy may be headed after November.

GUESTS:

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for McClatchy DC covering North Carolina

John Connaughton, professor of financial economics at UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business and director of the UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast

Vikram Kumar, professor of economics at Davidson College