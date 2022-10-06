Local News Roundup: CATS gets riders' input on new station; CMS school performance update; Panthers continue to lose

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

CATS is now turning to its customers for their input on the plans for the new and improved Transit Center in Uptown. The design plans have been a source of controversy at recent city council meetings and now people who use the service get to have their say. We’ll hear what riders think about the design plans.

In a time when schools are struggling to perform nationwide after the pandemic and when many reports are illuminating low levels of performance at CMS, a new list has emerged that gives some optimism in the district- several schools within the district scored among the highest in the state for academic progress last year. We’ll learn more.

CMPD is investigating a high number of recent shootings in the city this week, most of which stemmed from some kind of dispute leading to one party pulling a gun on another, many times in a populated area. We’ll discuss the disturbing frequency of these shootings.

North Carolina’s Supreme Court returned to the topic of redistricting and new boundaries this week. We’ll hear the latest.

And the Panthers’ poor performance this season continues, leading many to speculate that Matt Rhule’s days as head coach are numbered. What can we expect this week against the 49ers?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Jonathan Lowe, WSOC-TV education reporter

