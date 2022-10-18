© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Vi Lyles on CATS CEO John Lewis' departure, CMPD crime numbers and more

Published October 18, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
We’re joined this hour as we are once each month by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

We’ll get the mayor’s reaction to the leadership change within the Charlotte Area Transit System after the resignation of CEO John Lewis, and we’ll hear how she plans to work with interim CEO Brett Cagle.

We’ll also hear what the mayor thinks about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s latest quarterly crime report, which showed a significant increase in crime in the region. We’ll go through the numbers with her.

We’ll also discuss the repeated use of one local company in recent city efforts in coaching and team building that was the center of a recent WCNC investigation.

Those stories, and much more on the October edition of "Mike and the Mayor" on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

