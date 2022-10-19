The CMS Board of Education is on the ballot, we analyze the candidates

School boards were once seen as a mundane, largely uneventful element of local government.

But in recent years, school boards across the country have been thrust to the front lines of America’s culture wars. At the beginning of the pandemic, many parents protested against virtual learning or mask mandates. Now, issues revolve around how racism, gender, or sexual identity are taught in schools. Some conservative groups are fueling the movement, contributing support and money to protesters. But tensions have risen as boards nationwide are experiencing an increase in threats. As a result, the F.B.I. began tracking the reported threats last year.

The situation at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools may not be as fraught as other districts, but community members still appear eager to make their voice heard — 18 candidates are vying for six seats on the school board this November.

Safety, teacher retention and test scores are a few of the issues the new board will tackle. They will also hire a new superintendent.

With early voting open as of Thursday, Oct. 20, we sit down with local education analysts to discuss candidates for the CMS Board of Education race and the newly scrutinized position school boards have found themselves in.

GUESTS

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Anna Maria Della Costa, education reporter for The Charlotte Observer

Dedrick Russell, talent acquisition specialist for Gray Television, former education reporter for WBTV