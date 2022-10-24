The sounds of Halloween plus what to watch this spooky season

This Halloween season a familiar figure is making another appearance on the big screen. Michael Myers is back in theaters as “Halloween Ends” becomes the latest chapter in the "Halloween" series.

The theme song from the movie franchise is recognizable even to those who are not fans of the movie. Neil Lerner, a professor of music at Davidson College says it all comes down to how the song is written. He says it makes listeners feel askew and uncomfortable, even after all this time. We break down this and other classic horror theme songs.

Then, there are some great movies to check out this time of year and there are some that are ... not so great. Sean O’Connell from CinemaBlend joins the program to discuss some of the movies streaming this Halloween season.

Grab your popcorn for a spooky experience, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Neil Lerner, professor of music at Davidson College

Sean O’Connell, managing editor of CinemaBlend and the co-host of the ReelBlend podcast