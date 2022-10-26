© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

National Book Award Winner Jason Mott

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT
Author Jason Mott

North Carolinian Jason Mott has had a remarkable amount of success in his writing career, first scoring an ABC TV series that lasted 2 seasons based on his his debut novel, The Returned.

Last year, his 4th novel, titled Hell of a Book, got the attention of Jenna Bush Hager and the Today show’s “Read with Jenna” Book Club.

In addition to other accolades, the book was also named a National Book Award winner for fiction.

Jason Mott’s list of accomplishments has continued to grow throughout his writing career, and we talk to him about that, about being both a poet and a novelist, and about his North Carolina upbringing and education, when Charlotte Talks.

