Charlotte's pro sports teams seem lost in more ways than one

Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field.

Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.

The Panthers traded one of their best players, Christian McCaffrey, and as of Sunday’s loss are now last in their division.

Charlotte FC found modest success for their inaugural season, but they didn’t make the playoffs.

Not to mention, within about six months, the head coaches for the Hornets, Panthers and Charlotte FC were all fired.

While this may not be the worst era Charlotte's pro sports teams have ever navigated, fans hope for more — is a Super Bowl ring really too much to ask?

We look at the turmoil surrounding Charlotte ’s pro sports with local writers and analysts.

GUESTS

Erik Spanberg, managing editor of the Charlotte Business Journal

Scott Fowler, Charlotte Observer sports columnist

Sam Spencer, communications director for Congresswoman Alma Adams, Charlotte FC columnist for Queen City Nerve