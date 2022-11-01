What's at stake in the midterm elections for North Carolina and the nation

From control of the U.S. House and Senate to state and local offices, the results of the Nov. 8 election could decide the fate of everything from President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to public school funding in North Carolina.

If Democrats expand their control, Biden intends to codify abortion rights, among other goals. But if Republicans win control of either the U.S. House or Senate, those plans will likely be stalled — some Republicans have promised to go further and impeach Biden if given the opportunity.

We sit down with reporters and analysts to discuss the various potential outcomes from the midterms and how they may steer the future of the nation.

GUESTS

Tamara Keith, White House correspondent for NPR, co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Bitzer, chair of political science and professor of politics and history at Catawba College