A look at how political parties are courting certain groups

This time of year, there are efforts everywhere urging people to get out and vote. Promises are being made as candidates try to paint a more hopeful future.

We’re exploring three demographics that have a unique impact on North Carolina and the country.

There are more and more eligible Latino voters each cycle, but only one Latino representative in the state legislature. What are the issues that are important to Latino voters and are candidates doing enough to listen?

As we pass the second election cycle since the 2020 protests for racial justice, have we moved closer to addressing inequities?

Finally, how to get young people to the polls is often a topic of conversation. It's proven to be a bigger problem for midterm elections as data show a drop in 18– to 29-year-olds voting from presidential to midterm elections. So far, early voting indicates a similar trend this year. We discuss whether this will hold through Election Day.

We dive into the get-out-the-vote effort, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, Latino Community Advocate & Creator of "Latino Civic Engagement Program”

Caleb Theodros, chairperson Black Political Caucus

Erik Daniels, North Carolina state director at NexGen America