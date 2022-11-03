© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: RSV cases rise; Lindsey Graham to testify; Election Day updates; and more

Published November 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill to restrict abortion access nationwide.
On the next Charlotte Talks ...

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham must testify in front of a grand jury in Georgia related to allegations that Donald Trump tried to interfere with the ballot count there after the 2020 election.

Last week, we talked about the Charlotte region’s high number of RSV cases, but experts say we haven’t peaked yet. We’ll find out how bad it’s expected to get in the coming weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper creates a commission for public colleges, announcing he’d like to change how the boards guiding the UNC system are chosen.

There were rumors this week on social media of a serial killer in the Charlotte area, but CMPD says they’re not true. We’ll talk about what led to the rumors and what the police are looking for.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and give an update on next week’s elections, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter and host of WFAE's Inside Politics podcast

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

