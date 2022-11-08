© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you

Published November 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
Erin Keever
WFAE

We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation.

Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot.

We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the impact those choices may have on the future of democracy.

Voters juggled quite a number of concerns and had to consider the pros and cons of lots of candidates in many different races.

We bring you a recap, on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Board of Elections director

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter and co-host of WFAE’s Inside Politics Podcast

Dr. Michael Bitzer, political scientist, Catawba College

Dr. Susan Roberts, political scientist, Davidson College

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
