Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Local election recap, CMS Interim Hugh Hattabaugh to step down, pricetag for proposed Charlotte transportation center

Published November 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST
Hattabaugh 0614.jpeg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh speaks at Tuesday's Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board meeting.

Interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave early at the end of the year.

There was a shakeup in the CMS Board of Education race, where most of the incumbents lost their seats on the board. We’ll talk about what happened and why.

And, we’ll go through the results from Tuesday's election and discuss what the wins and losses for U.S. Senate, Congress, County Commission and state legislature seats mean for us here, as well as the outcome of area bond votes.

Despite a poor performance last week, the Panthers chose to put P.J. Walker back in the starting QB spot for Thursday night’s game against Atlanta. We’ll talk about how that went.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
