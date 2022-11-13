What Charlotte-area residents should expect from air travel this holiday season

The annoyances of travel are a common complaint at airports. Charlotte is no exception.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a hub for American Airlines. That’s part of the reason it is one of the busiest airports in the world with nearly 120,000 travelers making their way through each day. Constant construction and the addition of new flights are signs of an airport trying to keep up with a growing region.

At the same time, that construction has led to confusion and frustration for travelers. The airport has also been impacted by airline staffing shortages. For example, hundreds of flights were delayed last July 4th.

As we head into another holiday season, are more delays expected? What can passengers do to protect themselves? What does air travel look like in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions? How is Charlotte stacking up to airports around the world? And will that construction ever end?

Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Scott Mayerowitz, senior editorial director at The Points Guy

Craig Douglas, senior director of news at The Business Journals