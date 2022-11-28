Health officials worry about potential tripledemic this holiday season

Holiday travel is different this year. The pandemic fears of 2020 and 2021 have largely dissipated, and people are returning to their old routines.

However, health officials are not letting up in the same way. They worry that a rough flu season, the rise of RSV in children, and the still-looming threat of COVID-19 could lead to what some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”

This comes as travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, there’s a decline in the people getting COVID-19 boosters, and children are being restricted from local health care facilities to limit the spread of viruses

Guest host Erik Spanberg and our panel of guests discuss the conversion of these viruses as we head into the holiday season.

GUESTS:

Fenit Nirappil, public health reporter at the Washington Post

Teddy Rosebluth, covers science for The News & Observer

Dr. Eugene Daugherty, medical director at Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital

Rose Hoban, founder and editor at North Carolina Health News