Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How should news media cover Trump now?

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
Donald Trump at a campaign stop in 2015.

When he ran in 2016, Donald Trump was a reality TV star, a novelty of sorts. The media fell all over themselves covering his bid for high office, often focusing a camera on an empty podium at a rally in breathless anticipation.

He won that election and commandeered every news cycle of his four years office, from the early chaos of that administration to the ethical and legal challenges he faced and continues to face, including two impeachments, an attempt to thwart democracy and a deadly riot at the seat of government.

Well, he’s running again, so how should the media cover him now — now that we know him and how he operates? Mike Collins and guests explore that conundrum.

Guests

Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor/correspondent for NPR

Thomas Patterson, Bradlee Professor of Government & the Press at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, author of "Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present"

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
