'The Divider' authors discuss the inner workings of the Trump presidency

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins is joined by reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. The married couple are authors of the new book “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.”

The book explores what life was like for various White House staffers during the Trump presidency. That includes pacts Cabinet members made to protect each other and other moments that unsettled them.

Baker and Glasser also write about the Trump presidency on a global scale. How close were we to a nuclear incident with North Korea? How did Trump try to use foreign leaders to advance his own interests?

Plus, now that Trump is running for president again, how likely are those who previously worked with him to support the former president this time around?

Ahead of a speaking engagement at Davidson College, Baker and Glasser join Charlotte Talks to discuss.

GUESTS:

Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times and a political analyst for MSNBC