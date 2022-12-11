© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Examining roadblocks in Charlotte's plan to combat climate change

Published December 11, 2022 at 4:58 AM EST
Charlotte Skyline
DAVID BORAKS
/
WFAE

Charlotte has goals to become a renewable energy city, but that’s proving to be more costly than previously thought.

Most recently, a solar farm that was supposed to help Charlotte meet its goals of being carbon-free by 2030 was put into question after developers said they need a 25% price increase to keep it viable.

This is due to a variety of reasons. Supply chain issues, inflation, overseas tariffs and rising interest rates are all among them. Charlotte is looking at how to proceed, but whatever the solution, it could be expensive.

This issue is not unique to Charlotte. Municipalities across the country and the world are facing similar issues. Mike Collins and our panel of guests explore the cost of going green.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Autumn Proudlove, associate director of N.C. State Energy Collaborative

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
