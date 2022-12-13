Charlotte City Council committee chairs look ahead to 2023 goals

The new Charlotte City Council is dealing with many of the same issues previous councils dealt with, and that won’t change as we head into 2023.

Managing growth, planning for development, ensuring public safety, addressing affordable housing, adding to our infrastructure and finding ways to provide better transportation options have been talked about and acted on by city councils for years.

So, we meet with four of the chairs of some of City Council’s major committees to assess where we are, where we’re headed, and look ahead to the goals they’ve set for themselves and for the city.

Guests

Dimple Ajmera, at-large representative on Charlotte City Council, chair of the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee

LaWana Slack-Mayfield, at-large representative on Charlotte City Council, vice-chair of the Housing, Safety and Community Committee

Malcolm Graham, District 2 representative on Charlotte City Council, chair of the Jobs and Economic Development Committee

Ed Driggs, District 7 representative on Charlotte City Council, chair of the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee