Local News Roundup: NC committee eyes new school calendar; CMS Board has first meeting; remembering NBA legend Paul Silas

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board had its first meeting with newly elected members this week, voting to keep current board Chair Elyse Dashew in the chairperson spot for another term, with newly elected board member Stephanie Sneed as vice chair.

This week, a North Carolina House Select Committee has recommended changes to the start and end of the school calendar in the state with the chief goal of syncing up school calendars with local community colleges and allowing for exams before the holiday break.

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has been found guilty of death by vehicle in a case from 2017. The officer struck and killed a pedestrian while in a CMPD vehicle, traveling over 100 mph.

A voter fraud investigation in North Carolina implicates former Trump chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation turned its findings in to the attorney general’s office this week. We’ll dig into the investigation as well as some leaked texts of his related to the January 6th Committee.

And the Charlotte Checkers moved their work on the ice outside to the rink out in left field at Truist Field this week. Will this lead to more outdoor hockey in Charlotte?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

