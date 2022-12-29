2022 End Of Year Local News Roundup

It’s our End of Year Local News Roundup, where we gather our team of local journalists to go through the top local and regional stories they’ve covered in 2022.

We cover Education and the Environment. From book bans to a payroll issue in Gaston County, to this year’s CMS school board race, safety issues, a revolving door of superintendents and many, many more stories, Education has frequently had top billing on the roundup this year. We’ll be joined by our education reporters to remind us about the year in education and what’s ahead for 2023. We’ll also be joined by environmental reporter David Boraks to cover energy reform, electric vehicles, lithium mining and those beach houses falling into the ocean this year.

David Boraks , WFAE Reporter

, WFAE Reporter Ann Doss Helms , WFAE Education Reporter

, WFAE Education Reporter Shamarria Morrison , WCNC Reporter

, WCNC Reporter Jonathan Lowe , WSOC-TV Education Reporter

Politics is always at the top of the list of topics we discuss on the local news roundup, whether it’s about Charlotte Transit and the loss of bus ridership with CATS, North Carolina Republicans missing the supermajority in the state house, city council and county commission dramas, or the idea of Independent state legislature theory. We’ve spent time this year on the UDO, on maps, transparency, ethics, and of course, elections. Politics in our area in 2022 could be the focus of several hour long shows, but we’ll distill down the stories we’ve told this year into this segment with our political reporters.

Mary C. Curtis , columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time” Steve Harrison , WFAE’s Political Reporter

, WFAE’s Political Reporter Joe Bruno , WSOC-TV Reporter

, WSOC-TV Reporter Nick Ochsner , WBTV’s Executive Producer for Investigations & Chief Investigative Reporter



We’ll dive into topics that help shape the city and region we live in, from the health of our sports teams (and who was fired and hired), to aborted business deals between the owners of some of our sports teams and local governments. We’ll get an update on crime in the city and talk about how we’re weathering another year of the pandemic along with threats of flu and RSV thrown in, and much, much more for the remainder of the hour.

