Graphic novel tells story of Tommie Smith and his fist-raise for racial justice
Tommie Smith’s decision to raise his fist in support of racial justice during the 1968 Olympic games has defined the last half-century of his life. He has been both ridiculed and praised for the demonstration, which came during a period of racial unrest in America.
Now, amid our most recent racial reckoning, comes Smith’s memoir “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice,” which chronicles his early days as the son of a sharecropper in Texas, his rise as a world-class athlete, and the civil rights work that came to define his life even more than his athletic prowess.
“Victory. Stand!” is not a typical memoir. It is a graphic novel aimed at young readers. One of its authors, Derrick Barnes, a Charlotte resident, is an award-winning children's author.
On the next Charlotte Talks, Barnes joins the program to discuss Smith’s story, his own literary career and the importance of writing these stories for kids.
GUEST:
Derrick Barnes, co-author of “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice”
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
As a nonprofit newsroom, WFAE relies on readers like you to make stories like this possible. Our local reporting is vital to the health of our communities and our democracy, but we can’t do this without you. Please consider supporting our journalism by contributing as little as $10 today.