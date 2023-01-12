Local News Roundup: CATS bus drivers vote to strike; City Council housing and jobs summit; CMPD 2022 Crime review; CMS Superintendent search

Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers have voted to strike. We look at how the vote happened and how Charlotteans will be affected when the work stoppage begins.

Charlotte City Council held a two-day housing and jobs summit this week to develop priorities and strategies to help Charlotte’s most vulnerable residents.

Could we have a new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent by the end of April? A tight deadline, but that’s the goal the CMS Board has put forth to find the new leader for Charlotte’s schools.

And Charlotte-Meclenburg Police presents a review of the efforts the department made in 2022.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS: