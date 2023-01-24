© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Your chance to see a Picasso. Charlotte will host first-of-its-kind exhibition.

By Erin Keever
Published January 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
FG61vzbQ.jpeg
Image © FABA, Hugard & Vanoverschelde Photography/© 2023 Estate Of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS)
/
Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973). The Village of Vauvenargues, April 29-30, 1959, oil on canvas. Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz - Picasso para el Arte, Madrid.

Pablo Picasso is considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th Century. His name conjures iconic images, many of them portraits, that span styles from surrealism to Cubism. A new exhibition takes you on a tour of some of his lesser-known subject matter: landscapes.

Starting next month, The Mint Museum will be home to “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds.” Though Picasso’s work in landscapes has not attracted much scholarship, the exhibit asks viewers to change their perspective on the artist.

The Mint is one of only two institutions to host the exhibit and Charlotte is the first stop. It coincides with the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death this year, and we’ll take a closer look.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” will be on exhibition at The Mint Museum Uptown from Feb. 11 to May 21.

Guests

Todd Herman, president and CEO of The Mint Museum

Laurence Madeline, chief curator for French National Heritage, formerly a curator at the Musée Picasso, Paris

Simon Kelly, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Saint Louis Art Museum

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
