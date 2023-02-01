The future of Charlotte transit with Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle

The news cycle around Charlotte transit always seems to be churning.

Over the last month, a strike among Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus drivers has been looming. Now, that threat may be over. This week, SMART Union, the union representing the drivers, and RATP Dev USA, the company employing the bus drivers, agreed to terms on a good faith contract agreement. A vote on the agreement is this weekend. Can CATS leaders put this issue behind them?

Then there is the Silver Line. CATS is moving closer to a final decision on where that rail route will be. There are a few proposals on the table, with the favorite following a route around uptown. It was just approved by the Metropolitan Transit Commission (MTC) this week. This could be beneficial for development, but it will cost more. Leaders have flip-flopped over whether it is more beneficial for riders. We learn more.

Also, state leadership in Raleigh has thoughts on Charlotte's transit plan. Some believe highway expansion is a better use of funds than focusing on rail. How does that impact the city’s plans moving forward? Specifically, what does it mean for a proposed one-cent sales tax that would help pay for the project?

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins dives into these and other Charlotte-area transit issues with Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle.

GUESTS:

Brent Cagle, Interim CATS CEO