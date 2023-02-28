What widespread legal sports betting would mean for North Carolina

North Carolina lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have said they are confident the state will legalize a bill expanding access to sports gambling this year. A measure to legalize fell just short last year.

The expansion would include online betting. Currently, the only way to place a legal bet is to visit one of the Indian casinos in the state.

Licenses would be doled out through the North Carolina Lottery Education Fund. Supporters said North Carolinians are already betting on sports so making it legal will benefit the state from an economic standpoint. Plus, it is already legal in neighboring Tennessee and Virginia. Meanwhile, opponents worry about the danger of gambling. They said this creates an opportunity to take advantage of people.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by statehouse reporters in North Carolina and neighboring Tennessee to discuss the impact of sports gambling. Plus, we get a national view of the issue and the future of the business.

GUESTS:

Jon Styf, reporter with The Center Square in Tennessee

Brian Murphy, WRAL sports investigative reporter

Ben Strauss, covers sports and media at the Washington Post