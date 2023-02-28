© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What widespread legal sports betting would mean for North Carolina

By Gabe Altieri
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
sports-betting.jpg
Baishampayan Ghose
/
Wikimedia Commons
The NC Senate voted Thursday for a measure that would direct the state lottery commission to issue between 10 and 12 licenses to entities that can offer online and in-person betting on pro, college and Olympic-style sports.

North Carolina lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have said they are confident the state will legalize a bill expanding access to sports gambling this year. A measure to legalize fell just short last year.

The expansion would include online betting. Currently, the only way to place a legal bet is to visit one of the Indian casinos in the state.

Licenses would be doled out through the North Carolina Lottery Education Fund. Supporters said North Carolinians are already betting on sports so making it legal will benefit the state from an economic standpoint. Plus, it is already legal in neighboring Tennessee and Virginia. Meanwhile, opponents worry about the danger of gambling. They said this creates an opportunity to take advantage of people.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by statehouse reporters in North Carolina and neighboring Tennessee to discuss the impact of sports gambling. Plus, we get a national view of the issue and the future of the business.

GUESTS:

Jon Styf, reporter with The Center Square in Tennessee

Brian Murphy, WRAL sports investigative reporter

Ben Strauss, covers sports and media at the Washington Post

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri