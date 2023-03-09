© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Thom Tillis takes issue with Tucker Carlson; CMS makes the case for $3 billion in bonds; public gives input on CMS superintendent; Cooper gives State of the State address

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gave his final State of the State address this week, delivering his stated policy goals and pointing out areas where he’s had success. And Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson gave the Republican response. We’ll highlight both sides.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has a choice word to describe the way Fox News host Tucker Carlson portrayed the January 6 insurrection — along with several other Republicans.

North Carolina’s state treasurer urges Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to be realistic about its $3 billion proposal to build new facilities and the request to put the proposal up to the voters in a bond referendum.

And in other CMS news, the board held 28 listening sessions this week to discuss the ongoing search for the district’s next superintendent. We’ll talk about what was said and what board members learned.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
  • Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter
  • Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter
  • Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
