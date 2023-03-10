© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Examining South Carolina's growing role in national politics

By Gabe Altieri
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
SHEALAH CRAIGHEAD
Flickr/Public Domain

South Carolina’s influence on our national politics is growing.

It is early in the 2024 presidential election process, but so far two Republicans are making themselves known. Former Gov. Nikki Haley is one of three officially declared GOP candidates. Haley more recently served as the ambassador to the U.N. in the Trump Administration.

Also appearing to explore a run is South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who is one of three Black U.S. Senators and the only Republican. He recently made an appearance in Iowa, where the first ballots will be cast for the next year.

Speaking of casting ballots, the next time Democrats do so in a nomination process it will be South Carolina going first. This comes after the state was the early boost President Biden needed to win the nomination in 2020. Meanwhile, a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to run again in 2024.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine the short- and long-term future South Carolina has on the nation's politics and how it may change what the country looks like.

GUESTS:

Joseph Bustos, covers politics and state government for The State

Scott Huffman, director of the center for public opinion & policy research and professor of political science at Winthrop University

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
