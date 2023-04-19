© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Tommy Tomlinson turns the table on Mike Collins as 'Charlotte Talks' celebrates 25 years

By Wendy Herkey
Published April 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
Twenty five years ago, Mike Collins hit the airwaves on WFAE for the very first time with a new show called Charlotte Talks.

He hoped the show would cover topics of importance to people living in the Charlotte region, and serve as a place for Charlotteans to find out more about their community.

A quarter of a century down the road, Charlotte Talks has become a staple for keeping up on everything “Charlotte.”

We’ve convinced Mike Collins to sit down on the other side of the desk and answer some questions about his time at WFAE and in broadcasting.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
