Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Talking to kids about guns and a look at solutions to gun violence

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
Gun violence is ever-present in this country. From Uvalde, Texas, to Nashville to right here in Charlotte, children are often victims.

Shooting drills in schools are now commonplace. Wth a lack of action by lawmakers, gun violence remains prevalent. What kind of impact does that have on our youth? Are they becoming desensitized? And how should parents be communicating with kids about this issue? We discuss these topics with the editor of The Washington Post's “On Parenting” newsletter.

We also look at gun policies in North Carolina and across the country.

That and more next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Amy Joyce, writer and editor for the “On Parenting” newsletter at the Washington Post

Frederick Vars, professor of law at the University of Alabama and co-author of "Weapon of Choice: Fighting Gun Violence While Respecting Gun Rights"

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
