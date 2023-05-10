© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The impact of violence interrupters on Charlotte

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
Sarah Delia
WFAE
Beatties Ford Road.

Charlotte has had a focus on what it calls its "Corridors of Opportunity" as part of an effort to add more private and public investment into historically low-income areas.

These corridors have a higher crime rate than the rest of Mecklenburg County. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they’ve made some progress in reducing crime. However, city and community partnerships are necessary.

One of those community groups is the violence interrupters, who are part of a local Alternative to Violence (ATV) team. The violence interrupters are trained and have experience with the criminal justice system. Their goal is to address issues within the community.

Elsewhere, the city is working to revamp properties where crime is prevalent.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with those involved with the violence interrupters about their efforts locally and across the country. Plus, we’re joined by community leaders to discuss the city’s attempts to lower crime rates.

GUESTS:

Fred Fogg, national director of community-based safety initiatives for Youth Advocate Programs

Leondra Garrett, site supervisor for Alternatives to Violence

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council member

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
