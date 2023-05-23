© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Gov. Cooper declares 'state of emergency for public education'

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper
/
https://governor.nc.gov/

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that “it’s time to declare a state of emergency for public education in North Carolina.”

He’s hitting the road to hold public events around the state engaging people to speak out against proposals in the General Assembly by GOP members on teacher pay, private school voucher programs and more.

The governor’s campaign for public education is taking place in the final weeks before the legislature is set to vote on the state’s budget for next year.

We’ll talk about what Cooper said and what he hopes the state will do to provide for the future of our public education system, and how Rep. Tricia Cotham’s defection to the Republican Party has impacted the state legislature and potentially the future of policy on education in North Carolina.

Guests:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter
Dr. Chris Cooper, political scientist at Western Carolina University
Laura Leslie, capital bureau chief at WRAL-TV

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
