Local News Roundup: Tempers flare at City Council; CMS parents speak out about boundaries; CATS Chief of Rail on administrative leave and more

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

Governor Cooper hits the road with his message that public education in North Carolina needs a “state of emergency.”

Newly named CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill starts her tenure off with a busy week, including a contentious meeting about school boundaries in South Charlotte with 3 hours’ worth of public comment.

Are changes to the UDO ahead for City Council? We talk about this week’s city council meeting where tempers flared when the topic turned to duplexes and triplexes. Also at Council, more about the proposed Break Point tennis complex.

The CATS Chief of Rail Operations was put on administrative leave this week. We’ll find out why.

And the latest on last week’s deadly fire at a SouthPark construction site.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Genna Contino, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Nick Ochsner, executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter for WBTV

Joe Bruno, reporter for WSOC-TV

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

