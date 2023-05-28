Examining America as a gerontocracy

Note: This show originally aired May 4, 2023.

As the 2024 election ramps up, age continues to be a theme in the race. President Joe Biden has officially announced his candidacy. At 80, he’s already the oldest commander-in-chief in history. If he wins another term, he will be 86 when he leaves office.

Meanwhile, the Republican front-runner isn’t much younger. Former President Donald Trump will be 78 on election night 2024.

Congress is in a similar position. The average senator is hovering near retirement age. Several members of both the House and Senate are over 75, that includes leaders on both sides of the aisle. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has recently been criticized for missing a number of votes this year. She’s 89.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with reporters who worked on Insider’s “Red, White, and Gray” series to put this Congress in historical perspective, examine the impact of age and discuss the role different generations are playing in our government.

GUESTS:

Dave Levinthal, editor-in-chief of Raw Story, previously deputy editor of Insider

Kimberly Leonard, policy and politics correspondent for Insider

Walt Hickey, Insider's deputy editor for data and analysis