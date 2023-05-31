© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Bills targeting the rights of transgender children in NC and across the country

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Transgender and LGBTQ flags fly at a Baltimore Pride parade in 2016.
Ted Eytan
/
Flickr
Children and transgender rights are at the center of current culture wars in our country.

From athletics, to teaching LGBTQ issues, to the use of pronouns in the classroom, trans kids have been dragged into the middle of these debates.

According to the Washington Post, about 160 bills restricting gender-affirming care were introduced in state legislatures in 2022. That compares to just 19 in 2018. In 2023, the spike has been significant, with hundreds of bills being introduced in state legislatures across the U.S., North Carolina included.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the impact of this legislation. We also hear from advocates on the impact on kids.

GUESTS:

Sarah Mikhail, executive director of Time Out Youth

Hannah Schoenbaum, North Carolina statehouse reporter at The Associated Press

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of National Center of Transgender Equality

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
