The AAPI experience in Charlotte via art

Note: This show originally aired May 10, 2023.

On this edition of Charlotte Talks ...

A conversation on being Asian American or Pacific Islander in Charlotte as experienced and expressed through the arts.

We’ll be joined by a novelist, a dancer, a musician and a visual artist, to find out how they remain connected to their heritage through their distinct artistic mediums.

Art reaches us on an emotional level and is a perfect avenue to experience and understand different cultures and the difficulties they face in a compassionate way.

We meet Charlottean artists who are AAPI and discuss their art and heritage, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS: