The AAPI experience in Charlotte via art
Note: This show originally aired May 10, 2023.
On this edition of Charlotte Talks ...
A conversation on being Asian American or Pacific Islander in Charlotte as experienced and expressed through the arts.
We’ll be joined by a novelist, a dancer, a musician and a visual artist, to find out how they remain connected to their heritage through their distinct artistic mediums.
Art reaches us on an emotional level and is a perfect avenue to experience and understand different cultures and the difficulties they face in a compassionate way.
We meet Charlottean artists who are AAPI and discuss their art and heritage, when Charlotte Talks.
GUESTS:
- Kim Jones, dance professor at UNC Charlotte
- Brian Arreola, professor of voice at UNC Charlotte
- MyLoan Dinh, visual artist
- Andrew Hartley, distinguished professor of Shakespeare at UNC Charlotte