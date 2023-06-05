© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The AAPI experience in Charlotte via art

By Wendy Herkey
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
Jeff Cravotta/Photo: Jeff Cravotta
/

Note: This show originally aired May 10, 2023.

On this edition of Charlotte Talks ...

A conversation on being Asian American or Pacific Islander in Charlotte as experienced and expressed through the arts.

We’ll be joined by a novelist, a dancer, a musician and a visual artist, to find out how they remain connected to their heritage through their distinct artistic mediums.

Art reaches us on an emotional level and is a perfect avenue to experience and understand different cultures and the difficulties they face in a compassionate way.

We meet Charlottean artists who are AAPI and discuss their art and heritage, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

  • Kim Jones, dance professor at UNC Charlotte
  • Brian Arreola, professor of voice at UNC Charlotte
  • MyLoan Dinh, visual artist
  • Andrew Hartley, distinguished professor of Shakespeare at UNC Charlotte
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
