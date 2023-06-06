© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at the challenges and opportunities facing the Charlotte Fire Department

By Sarah Delia
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
Firefighters worked to extinguish a massive five-alarm fire at an apartment building under construction in SouthPark on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Emergency crews worked for hours to extinguish a five-alarm fire last month at a construction site in south Charlotte that left an apartment building under construction destroyed. Two construction workers — Ruben Holmes and Demonte Sherill, a father of four, perished in the fire.

More than 90 firefighters fought the May blaze that reached temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees. Firefighters had to save their own as rescuers ran low on water and had to wait for additional help.

The Charlotte Fire Department has asked City Council for more funds and resources for its members facing an, at times, impossible job.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the fire department — including those around safety and mental health.

GUESTS:

Reginald Johnson, fire chief of the Charlotte Fire Department

Samuel Jones, deputy chief of the Charlotte Fire Department

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
