A look at the challenges and opportunities facing the Charlotte Fire Department

Emergency crews worked for hours to extinguish a five-alarm fire last month at a construction site in south Charlotte that left an apartment building under construction destroyed. Two construction workers — Ruben Holmes and Demonte Sherill, a father of four, perished in the fire.

More than 90 firefighters fought the May blaze that reached temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees. Firefighters had to save their own as rescuers ran low on water and had to wait for additional help.

The Charlotte Fire Department has asked City Council for more funds and resources for its members facing an, at times, impossible job.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the fire department — including those around safety and mental health.

GUESTS:

Reginald Johnson, fire chief of the Charlotte Fire Department

Samuel Jones, deputy chief of the Charlotte Fire Department

